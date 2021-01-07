Previous
Winter Sun by steviemichelleg
7 / 365

Winter Sun

Today was one of those days where I had all the best intentions but very little action!

I only just remembered at around 6pm that I needed to take a picture for today, so this is one of my favourite spots in the entire house ... my bathroom windowsill :)
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
1% complete

Photo Details

