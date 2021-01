It’s a Beautiful Day

I forced myself to go for a run this morning even though I REALLY didn’t feel like it. The weather was so beautiful though, which helped! I don’t live in the most photogenic area, but I always enjoy running past this lovely house, so that’s my picture for today.



In other news, lockdown drags on, so nothing particularly exciting to report. I’m starting a new 5 day challenge this evening, which should help with my coaching business, so fingers crossed that it’s useful 🤞🏼