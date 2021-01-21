Previous
Next
Bug Hotel 🐛 by steviemichelleg
21 / 365

Bug Hotel 🐛

I had my Godson here for most of the day again, which was lovely. In the afternoon I took him out for a walk to get him to sleep, and we passed a Bug Hotel on our way! I didn’t get too close to it because I’m actually not a huge fan of bugs! 🕷
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise