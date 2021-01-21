Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Bug Hotel 🐛
I had my Godson here for most of the day again, which was lovely. In the afternoon I took him out for a walk to get him to sleep, and we passed a Bug Hotel on our way! I didn’t get too close to it because I’m actually not a huge fan of bugs! 🕷
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
21
photos
3
followers
2
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
21st January 2021 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close