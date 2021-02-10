It’s never too late ...

... to learn a new skill. For YEARS I have moaned about my horrible handwriting. It was inconsistent, different sizes and I used to be embarrassed and confused about the joins when I had to teach it to children. So I decided to use some time in lockdown to try and improve it. I started with capital letters and after about 4 days practise I noticed a huge improvement. This page was just freehand as I was watching TV earlier today and writing anything that came into my head. I will move into lowercase and then cursive and hopefully will see some good results soon.