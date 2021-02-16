Previous
Pancake Day by steviemichelleg
Pancake Day

I’m on a bit of a diet at the moment which is why my pancakes are so small 😂 but they were yummy and made with LOVE! 🥞 ❤️

(p.s. the bowl was filled with blueberries and the off-cut pieces of pancake!)
16th February 2021

Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
Photo Details

