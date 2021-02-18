Previous
Next
Luca Time by steviemichelleg
49 / 365

Luca Time

I’ve spent some serious time with my Godson this week, who is honestly just such a JOY in my life. He is a big bundle of love and perfection wrapped up into two big squishy cheeks. We couldn’t love him more.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gemma P ace
Oh my goodness, he’s adorable, those eyes!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise