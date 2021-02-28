Previous
Next
River Walks by steviemichelleg
59 / 365

River Walks

Desperately needed a change of scene today (walks around Leytonstone are not the most inspiring!) so went to Greenwich and walked around the park and along the river. It was lovely and the weather was so beautiful.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise