Stretch 🏋️‍♂️ by steviemichelleg
70 / 365

Stretch 🏋️‍♂️

Decided to annoy Kit today by taking pictures of him during his cool down after he worked out 😅

Another pretty boring day for me, although I spent a lot of time strengthening my teaching skills for next week and getting Kit’s anniversary gifts sorted (10 years next weekend 😬).
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Photo Details

