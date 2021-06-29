Previous
Next
Stress. by steviemichelleg
180 / 365

Stress.

Stressful, horrible morning that continued for the most of the day. Struggled today.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise