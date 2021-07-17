Previous
Next
Birthday Girl by steviemichelleg
198 / 365

Birthday Girl

An amazing day celebrating Bi’s birthday.

We went for brunch, then to a fab children’s farm (I think we had just as much fun, if not MORE fun, than Luca did) and then out for a delicious Italian. This is how Saturday’s should be spent!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise