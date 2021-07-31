Sign up
212 / 365
The Last Supper
Late night room service dinner in our room, after a hilarious encounter at the spa and having to both unexpectedly strip naked for a Turkish bath 🤣
We’ve really enjoyed this hotel and quite sad to be leaving!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
31st July 2021 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
