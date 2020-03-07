Previous
Snapper by Snapseed ;) by stimuloog
For the first time I’m into some creative combining of images, thanks to the technique challenge: ‘multiple exposures’, hosted by @ditdatdot :)
A world of creative opportunities has opened up!

If you’re interested: here’s a link to the original photo: https://365project.org/stimuloog/365/2020-02-04
7th March 2020

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
