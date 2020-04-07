Sign up
Photo 805
Mr. Jones thinks he’s a pretty piece and is showing off his looks
30-shots2020: one object for April.
Starring: Mr. Jones, the one and only vacuum cleaner!
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Views
3
365 Mainstream
iPhone 11 Pro
4th April 2020 6:56pm
Public
challenge
30-shots2020
