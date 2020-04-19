Previous
Hi! Here is my good morning ;) by stimuloog
Hi! Here is my good morning ;)

Entry for the macro-morning and six words challenge.
A great glass of cappuccino with a plastic children's spoon to stir up my morning ;)
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

