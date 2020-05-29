Sign up
Photo 844
Eek! I'm so old that even my footprint gets moldy!
Etsooi entry.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1301
photos
108
followers
71
following
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
29th May 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
lemon
,
challenge
,
moldy
,
etsooi-120
Helen Jane
ace
I was trying to work out what it is - concluded fruit and see from your tags I was right. Now that is really too far gone. Just shocked my two grown up boys at the tale of the dates and states of what I cooked with last night. So this really amused me.
May 29th, 2020
