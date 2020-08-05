Sign up
Photo 896
Leaves - Abstract Aug #5
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1368
photos
110
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th August 2020 11:02am
Tags
leaves
shadow
abstract
wall
friesland
abstractaug2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Lots of texture and lines.
August 5th, 2020
