Previous
Next
Double pleasure ;) by stimuloog
Photo 1052

Double pleasure ;)

24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is a vase?? I'd like it as a shelving unit!!!
March 24th, 2021  
Paula C ace
Cool image with the light reflecting on the wall
March 24th, 2021  
Marloes ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Haha, you could become psychedelic 😜
March 24th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Don't know how you've done that but very clever and effective.
March 24th, 2021  
Marloes ace
@peadar it's just a shadow from a vase on the wall :)
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise