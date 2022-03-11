Sign up
Photo 1239
Finally reunited!
Today my mother's ashes were reunited with my father's bones in his grave. Sad but warm and beautiful with the entire family gathered since corona. I love my family.
Our daughter lights a candle here.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
0
Tags
family
,
death
,
mother
,
father
JackieR
ace
A sad day, but hope you celebrated the happy times and memories
March 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
What a lovely thing to do. I feel for you.
March 11th, 2022
