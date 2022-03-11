Previous
Finally reunited!

Today my mother's ashes were reunited with my father's bones in his grave. Sad but warm and beautiful with the entire family gathered since corona. I love my family.
Our daughter lights a candle here.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
JackieR ace
A sad day, but hope you celebrated the happy times and memories
March 11th, 2022  
Lesley ace
What a lovely thing to do. I feel for you.
March 11th, 2022  
