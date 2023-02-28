Previous
Next
Out of sight is not out of mind... by stimuloog
Photo 1407

Out of sight is not out of mind...

Visiting the graveyard were my beloved mom is buried, who died 1,5 years ago of heart failure and is every day so missed...
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise