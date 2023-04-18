Previous
I never promised you a rose garden by stimuloog
Photo 1443

I never promised you a rose garden

Do you know this book by Joanne Greenberg?One of my favorites when I was an adolescent.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
John Falconer ace
I don’t remember the book. But I reckon more than a dozen country and western singers have performed (I never promised you a) Rose Garden!! Fabulous song. And fabulous photo.
April 18th, 2023  
