A ... doodle by stimuloog
A ... doodle

29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Louise & Ken
I Love this bit of art! If you found and photographed it "just sitting there", what is stopping any of us from tapping into our artistic natures!
October 29th, 2023  
