More than ever, we've got to stick twogether! by stimuloog
Photo 1570

More than ever, we've got to stick twogether!

I'm so ashamed and very concerned about the outcome of our national selections in Holland, yesterday!
A black page in the history of democracy...
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Marloes

Beverley ace
Great heading & perfect shot
November 23rd, 2023  
