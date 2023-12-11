Sign up
Photo 1580
No STARbucks for me :)
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2200
photos
107
followers
62
following
432% complete
View this month »
11
3
365 Mainstream
iPhone 11 Pro
11th December 2023 11:49am
Tags
coffee
,
star
John Falconer
ace
nicely captured
December 12th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Looks fabulous, I'll take a cup!
December 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So yummy!
December 12th, 2023
