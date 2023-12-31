Sign up
Previous
Photo 1587
A ☮️ful 2024!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2207
photos
107
followers
62
following
434% complete
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2023 2:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
peace
,
friesland
,
make love not war
,
2024!
Brian
ace
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024
Marloes
ace
@briaan
Thank you! All the best in 2024!
January 1st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Happy New Year to you!!
January 1st, 2024
