Previous
Photo 1642
Life's cracking!
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
5
1
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2262
photos
113
followers
68
following
449% complete
View this month »
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
decay
,
crack
Annie D
ace
What a fabulous abstract
April 2nd, 2024
Marloes
ace
Thanks, Annie ☺️@annied
April 2nd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
I like the way the centre looks like a body. My imagination. But, that's what good abstracts do.
April 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 2nd, 2024
Marloes
ace
@clifford
Thanks for sharing your imagination and the follow :)
April 2nd, 2024
