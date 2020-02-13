Previous
Next
Left? That’s right! Old sock! 🧐 by stimuloog
267 / 365

Left? That’s right! Old sock! 🧐

Entry for the mundane-sock challenge ;)

In Holland we have a saying: ‘you are an old sock’, when you’re (acting) old. Any recognition elsewhere on this planet?
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise