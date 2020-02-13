Sign up
267 / 365
Left? That’s right! Old sock! 🧐
Entry for the mundane-sock challenge ;)
In Holland we have a saying: ‘you are an old sock’, when you’re (acting) old. Any recognition elsewhere on this planet?
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1193
photos
108
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Stimuloog
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th February 2020 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
right
,
left
,
challenge
,
mundane-socks
