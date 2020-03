Freedom of movement (panting)

A painting I did of seagulls flying freely over the water at Barry Island.

I used this with the situation of self isolation for the over 70's which I am one of, and with things closing and not allowed to function, I agree with it all to try and stop the spreading of this Carona virus, it doesn't make it easy being restricted to what you can do but as a Christian I know my God is in control and He is bigger than any virus that can be thrown at me just have faith, take care and be safe