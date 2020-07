The Steel Wave

Steel Wave sculpture at Newport - "Standing on the riverbank at a place once known as Town Reach where commercial and passenger wharves were thriving from the early 1800s, is the sculpture 'Steel Wave' by Peter Fink. It reflects Newport's history of steel manufacturing and the foundation of the town on the banks of the rivers Usk. Erected in 1990, the sculpture was made using 50 tons of sheet steel and stands 14 metres high x 35 metres long."