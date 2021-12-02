Sign up
Photo 2453
Christmas candles
Made by some of our senior ladies in our church
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
1
1
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
candles
decorations
Pogodragon
ace
Love the colours!
December 2nd, 2021
