Graffiti 2

An INCREDIBLE mural celebrating Newport’s urban wildlife has appeared on the side of a house in Maindee.

The vibrant display can be found on the wall of a home on Corporation Road, along the walkway next to Maindee Primary School.

Painted by local street artist Andy O’Rourke, the piece was commissioned in partnership with the Maindee Unlimited project, which has won a huge amount of praise for its efforts to green t he area.