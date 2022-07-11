Christchurch Viewpoint

Wilson and bay coffee club

St Julian’s, Newport

Our bespoke horse box coffee trailer in Christchurch puts us at the heart of the community. Open 7 days a week, serving locals the most delicious cup of joe, lite nibbles and tasty snacks until sunset. The perfect spot to stop off with its amazing views over the area.

WB was an idea born out of the pandemic, with an aim to bring artisan coffee and great tasting lunch to the community of Christchurch.

WB also celebrates my love for our furry little friends with the name deriving from two of the most beautiful English Bullies I met whilst out walking in the very area we are now located at!

The crew and myself are so glad to finally be here and living out our coffee shop dreams.

We’ve got some exciting plans for your new local coffee club. It really is just the beginning.

In 1922 the ice-cream manufacturers, T. Wall & Sons Ltd. London, created a sales force who travelled round the streets on box-tricycles which displayed the slogan ‘stop me and buy one.’

The concept of selling is still widely known about today, however is rarely used. The iconic and nostalgic appeal of these little tricycles are a real head turner and have always fascinated me.

So, we decided to bring this back at WB and have put together a small replica ‘stop me and buy one’ tricycle to sell our ice creams from.

However, you won’t catch me riding around the car park on this , instead we’ll be keeping it stationary under our canopy…

We’ll be changing our ice cream flavours each week, with ice cream served from 11-6 daily at WB (a vegan option will always be included).

So on your next visit to WB, just ‘stop me and buy one’









