United cultures of pillgwentlly
The mural depicts different aspects of the Pill area of Newport
The centre picture is of the Pill carnival queen for this year to the left is ofone of the police officers who has been in this area a long time retiring soon and above this one is of all the different culture s and nationalities in the area. To the right is of dancers on the floats and underneath the dancers are some of the buildings in the area of Pill, and to the right is the main attraction of Newport the iconic structure the Transporter Bridge.
The mural has been painted on a wall in Temple street where I was born nearly 76 years ago.
The artists name is Andy Orourke and he has done many of these community murals over Newport and the South Wales valleys as well as abroad. His work is amazing, this link is to his web sight and and well worth looking at https://andyorourke.com/about-me/