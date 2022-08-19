Previous
Home for a few days by stuart46
Photo 2713

Home for a few days

My home for about three days, in the Royal Gwent Hospital undergoing a hip replacement.
Been waiting about three years for the operation, I’m fine with the op but not looking forward to not being able to drive for six weeks and out of action.
Stuart

I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
