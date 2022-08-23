Sign up
Photo 2717
Another view from my hospital bed
This is a view across the docks from my new hospital room and bed I am in a single roo with its own toilet and sink, same block but opposite sides
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
transporterbridge
