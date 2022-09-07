Tiger painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is showing a magnificent beast the tiger.

What a day yesterday was first thing had to go to the doctors about how I was feeling after taking aspirin, the doctor said he would ring me later then straight to the physiotherapy later I had a ring from my doctor to see a doctor at the grange hospital to revert back to injections instead of aspirin after about two and a half hours I saw a doctor and change the aspirins for the injections by th time I got home I was shattered and aching like mad by this morning I’m starting to feel a lot better like I was before taking the aspirin.