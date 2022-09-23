Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2748
Incoming tide painting
Another one of my acrylic paints showing the tide coming in with the waves breaking onto the beach.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
2748
photos
16
followers
3
following
752% complete
View this month »
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
painting
,
tide
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close