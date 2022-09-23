Previous
Incoming tide painting by stuart46
Photo 2748

Incoming tide painting

Another one of my acrylic paints showing the tide coming in with the waves breaking onto the beach.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
