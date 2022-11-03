The knife angel





A huge 27ft sculpture which uses more than 100,000 knives to form the shape of an angel was installed at a Welsh shopping centre yesterday as part of a national anti-violence campaign. The aptly-named 'Knife Angel' statue has been designed as a "prominent reminder of the devastating effects of violence and aggression" and will be installed at Friars Walk in Newport throughout November.

The impressive sculpture was created by artist Alfie Bradley, from London, and commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre, based in Oswestry near the Welsh border. Its appearance in Newport comes as part of the sculpture's UK tour.



Gwent Police says the statue has been made from knives that were surrendered at amnesties across the UK and said the angel's wings have "messages of hope from the families of victims". The Knife Angel's visit will take place in collaboration with a programme of events aimed at engaging children and young people across Gwent, police added.