Daffodils

Not a very nice start to the day so decided to take a photo of the daffodils in the house.

Daffodils are one of the most popular and cheery heralds of spring. planted in September, they spend several months developing roots before the flowers burst forth, usually between February and May. Ideal in containers, borders and lawns, they’ll suit almost any garden style and situationDaffodils have instantly recognisable flowers with a central trumpet surrounded by six petal-like tepals. Usually yellow or white, the flowers stand on sturdy stems,reaching from just 20cm (8in) tall up to 50cm (20in), depending on the cultivar.

Plant in early September, in fertile, well-drained conditions with plenty of sun. They are happy in containers as well as in the ground, where they do best planted at a depth of three times the height of the bulb.