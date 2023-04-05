Previous
Daffodils by stuart46
Daffodils

Daffodils have instantly recognisable flowers with a central trumpet surrounded by six petal-like tepals. Usually yellow or white, the flowers stand on sturdy stems, above slender leaves, reaching from just 20cm (8in) tall up to 50cm (20in), depending on the cultivar. Plant in early September, in fertile, well-drained conditions with plenty of sun. They are happy in containers as well as in the ground, where they do best planted at a depth of three times the height of the bulb.Daffodils dislike waterlogged soil, as well as very dry conditions and deep shade. Avoid shallow planting, overcrowding the bulbs, and cutting back the leaves before they die naturally. Daffodil bulbs are poisonous, causing a stomach upset if eaten. They are easily and regularly mistaken for onions, so to avoid any confusion always keep stored daffodil bulbs in labelled bags, and don’t plant them in vegetable plots.
