Face sculpture

The face sculpture outside the rear of the riverfront theatre, was designed by Sebastian Boyesen

ABOUT SEBASTIEN



Sebastien Boyesen has worked as an artist and designer since winning his first public commission in 1984. Committed to creating ‘integrated’ artwork features within new developments and regeneration schemes, he feels that it is an important part of our human existence to celebrate the beauty of art and design within our built environment.



Sebastien Boyesen lives in West Wales and works throughout the UK



STATEMENT



For more than thirty years I have tried to pursue what I believe to be my true vocation as a designer for the environment we live in. My interest is increasingly focused on not just the creation of sculptural or two-dimensional works, but also their relationship to the surroundings in which they are placed. I feel I have had a unique series of opportunities in which to design and create work, satisfying both my artistic integrity and the client’s brief. The challenge, as I see it, is not to compromise but to work within guidelines that answer the demands of the given situation for a specific audience.



Without doubt, my design work is tempered by perceived requirements, necessitating a degree of adaptability to suit both budget and location, established through research and discussion with all parties concerned, including the general public. I relish the opportunity to undertake large and small scale projects that allow me to work on all aspects of a design brief, covering the hard and soft-landscaping, materials, and overall aesthetic statement being made.



As a designer, I take great pleasure in working with other professionals and manufacturers to create the unique and unusual, making a mark that shows thought and consideration. I am no stranger to the process of realising a dream. From drawing board concept to reality can be a very long process, as many of my previous projects have shown. Working with many different Councils and Corporate clients has allowed me to establish a very special working relationship in order to see the projects through to completion. When the final works are in place, I hope I the enormous trust placed in me steelwill have been repaid, and that together, we genuinely have worked as a team to make our environment a more uplifting place to live.