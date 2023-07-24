Mural

As the construction of a new visitor centre for Newport Transporter Bridge continues, the hoardings have a new look. John Perkins Construction donated the materials so that a group of local students could paint a mural celebrating the renowned bridge.

Newport-based artist Andy O’Rourke guided the Coleg Gwent students through the process of creating an eye-catching work of street art. All of the young people hailed from the NP19/NP20 area, including Pill, St Julians, and Bettws.

Alex Jenkins, Commercial Director of John Perkins Construction, comments: “We’re keen to get the community involved as the Newport Transporter Bridge Visitor Centre build kicks off. There’s so much talent among the local students of Newport, and we’re excited to showcase that talent on the hoardings that surround our site. What they’ve been able to create is truly stunning.”