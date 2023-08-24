Previous
Cygnet by stuart46
Cygnet

One of the few mature cygnets over the lake near Tesco in Newport.
On the lake or walking around the area of the water.with its mother or father not far away always keeping an eye on the youngster.
24th August 2023

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
