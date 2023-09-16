Previous
Unusual by stuart46
Photo 3106

Unusual

These two bronze coated jugs came into our charity shop, unusual but beautiful in a strange sort of way, when the light hits the surface it shows up all its different colours
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise