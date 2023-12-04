Previous
Christmas at home by stuart46
Christmas at home

Time of the year to put up our Christmas tree we have done this since we have been married 53 years.
We all love Christmas mainly for the real reason the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
