Previous
Photo 3201
Christmas house lights
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3201
photos
14
followers
13
following
876% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
20th December 2023 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
building
,
christmaslights
John Falconer
ace
Lovely.
December 20th, 2023
