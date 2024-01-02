Navigator - Sits atop the Merchant Navy Memorial, The larger than life bronze of a male, wearing just a loin cloth, sitting on a sphere, holding a sextant in his right hand, looks out over an area known as Gilligans Island, Newport, Gwent, Wales.
"The idea to commission a memorial to the merchant seamen of Newport grew out of a feeling in the town that the role that the merchant navy played in both World Wars had not been properly recognised. Jim Blackborow, an ex-seaman, started a campaign to provide a memorial and to raise funds towards its cost which helped bring the desire for a memorial to the council's attention. A limited competition was set up by the Welsh Arts Council Commissions Service which resulted in the design which was accepted." Text Source: (visit link)
"Merchant Navy Memorial, Gilligans Island - A tribute to the men and women of Newport who lost their lives in active service during the Second World War. Newport Borough Council commissioned Sebastien Boyesen in 1989 and the seven metre high memorial was unveiled in April 1991." Text Source: (visit link)
Below is a plaque showing the information about the statue
borough of newport
MERCHANT NAVY MEMORIAL
a sculpture by sebastien boyesen
to commemorate
the long standing relationship between
the merchant navy
and the
town of newport
inaugurated 28th april 1991
by
councillor harry g. jones
the worshipful the mayor of newport
councillor george bucklow
chairman public works committee councillor john jenkins
chairman economic development committee
with support from the welsh development agency, the welsh arts council and
a public appeal fund co-organised by jim blackborow