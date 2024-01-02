Merchant navy memorial

Navigator - Sits atop the Merchant Navy Memorial, The larger than life bronze of a male, wearing just a loin cloth, sitting on a sphere, holding a sextant in his right hand, looks out over an area known as Gilligans Island, Newport, Gwent, Wales.



"The idea to commission a memorial to the merchant seamen of Newport grew out of a feeling in the town that the role that the merchant navy played in both World Wars had not been properly recognised. Jim Blackborow, an ex-seaman, started a campaign to provide a memorial and to raise funds towards its cost which helped bring the desire for a memorial to the council's attention. A limited competition was set up by the Welsh Arts Council Commissions Service which resulted in the design which was accepted." Text Source: (visit link)



"Merchant Navy Memorial, Gilligans Island - A tribute to the men and women of Newport who lost their lives in active service during the Second World War. Newport Borough Council commissioned Sebastien Boyesen in 1989 and the seven metre high memorial was unveiled in April 1991." Text Source: (visit link)



Below is a plaque showing the information about the statue



borough of newport

MERCHANT NAVY MEMORIAL

a sculpture by sebastien boyesen

to commemorate

the long standing relationship between

the merchant navy

and the

town of newport

inaugurated 28th april 1991

by

councillor harry g. jones

the worshipful the mayor of newport



councillor george bucklow

chairman public works committee councillor john jenkins

chairman economic development committee

with support from the welsh development agency, the welsh arts council and

a public appeal fund co-organised by jim blackborow

