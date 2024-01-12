Previous
Clock tower by stuart46
Photo 3224

Clock tower

LANDMARKS across Wales, including civic centres in Newport and Pontypool, have gone green in support of children’s charity NSPCC.
The colour pays testament to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the Childline counsellors who have worked around the clock to help young people through the festive period.

On Friday, December 22, people across the country also took part in the NSPCC’s 5km fundraiser Walk for Children.

With schools closed, children have reduced contact with support networks over the festive season and many vulnerable young people face increased risks at home.

Last year, the Childline service delivered 5,501 counselling sessions during the 12 days of Christmas (December 24 to January 4), averaging around 450 per day.

More than 6 in 10 high-risk calls and web chats came after dark, the NSPCC has said.

Every counselling session costs the charity around £4.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise