White roses

White roses symbolise loyalty, purity, innocence, and reverence. They can also signify new beginnings and everlasting love, which is why they often feature prominently in bridal bouquets.

Brides will often choose to have white roses in their bouquets to symbolise eternal love, purity, and innocence. These stunning flowers complement a white dress wonderfully, and in a varied bouquet can help tie the colour palette together with neutral tones. White roses and rosebuds have an intoxicating scent and beautiful petal formation, which can look captivating as part of a bridal hairpiece. They’re also often included in smaller bridesmaid bouquets to complement the bride’s.



White roses are also commonly used to celebrate the birth or christening of a new baby due to their symbolism of innocence and new beginnings. They can also be used to signify remembrance, love and respect for a departed person as part of sympathy arrangements at funerals.



The History of the White Rose



The white rose has been associated with the house of York since the Middle Ages, most notably around the Wars of the Roses. During the wars, those flying the white rose went to battle with those carrying the red rose of the House of Lancaster over claims to the English throne.



The conflict lasted for approximately 30 years, finally ending when Henry Tudor (Henry VII – father to Henry VIII), whose mother was of House of Lancaster, married Elizabeth of York. The Tudor rose with red and white petals represents the unification of the two houses.



During the Wars of the Roses, much of England declared for one house or the other. However, it’s unlikely that the red and white roses were used as symbolism at the time. It’s believed that the conflict gained its name from Shakespeare’s play Henry VI, where the warring families choose different coloured roses from a garden.



The legacy of houses York and Lancaster lives on in the counties with their namesakes. Even today, you’ll find the flag of a white rose on a blue sea flying proudly across Yorkshire, while the red rose on a yellow field is often seen flying in Lancashire.

