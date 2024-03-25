Daffodils

Daffodils, also known by their botanical name narcissus, are easy and reliable spring-flowering bulbs. They multiply quickly and return to bloom again each spring, year after year. They are not fussy about soil, will grow in sun or part shade and are not bothered by deer, rabbits and other pesky critters.



Yellow is the most common color for daffodils, but they also bloom in white, cream, orange and even pink. You can choose from several different flower styles, including trumpets, doubles, split-cups, large-cups and jonquillas. By planting an assortment of different types of daffodils, you can enjoy 4 to 6 weeks of these beautiful, carefree flowers every spring.



It’s easy to see the difference in quality when you compare two daffodil bulbs side by side. As with most flower bulbs, narcissus are graded by size and measured in centimeters around the “waist” of the bulb. Larger, 14/16cm daffodil bulbs (as shown below at far left) will produce more stems and more flowers than smaller, 12/14cm bulbs.



Each year’s crop of daffodil bulbs is a little different, due to weather conditions before and during the harvest. Bulb size also varies by cultivar, with some varieties of daffodils naturally producing larger bulbs than others. We purchase the largest, highest quality bulbs possible and guarantee that you will be pleased with your purchase.



Front Yards and Entryways: Planting daffodils in front of your house will let you and your neighbors enjoy a welcoming burst of spring color for years to come.



Perennial Gardens: Daffodils come into bloom long before most perennials. Planting daffodils in your flower beds will ensure you have flowers as soon as the weather begins to warm up. Miniature daffodils are a good choice for flower gardens as their leaves are narrower and won't get in the way of newly emerging perennials.



Containers and Window Boxes: Daffodils are traditionally planted in yards and gardens, but they also grow well in containers. This makes it easy to add instant spring charm to porches, patios or small urban gardens. In zones 3-6, potted bulbs need winter protection to keep the soil from freezing. Learn more here: How to Grow Spring Bulbs in Containers.



Cut Flower Gardens: Celebrate the color and fragrance of spring with bouquets of daffodils that can be enjoyed indoors or be shared with friends and family. Planting daffodils in a cutting garden will ensure you always have plenty of blossoms to cut.



Naturalizing: Daffodils are ideal for naturalizing in meadows, at the edge of a woodland, or near ponds and streams. They come back reliably every year and are not bothered by deer or rodents. For recommended varieties, read Best Daffodils for Naturalizing.

