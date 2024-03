The lake

At the moment it’s dry and sunny outside, earlier it was we, took a drive over to the Glan Llyn lakes over towards the old Llanwern steel works here in Newport.

Not much activity going on over there the this morning the odd bird could be seen on the water.

A very special day in the life of a Christian, it’s the day that our Lord and Saviour JESUS CHRIST gave His life for us and died on the cross that we would have eternal life.